Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 3,042 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,754,000 after buying an additional 36,295 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $52.15 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95.

