Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 4,068 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,694,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 129.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 26,181 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 50,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 128.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.30%.

COLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

