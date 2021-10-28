Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Up 356.3% in October

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 356.3% from the September 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $4,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDAC stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

