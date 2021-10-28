SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $950.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $727.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $708.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.85. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $264.60 and a twelve month high of $759.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $925,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

