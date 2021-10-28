Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading 0.9% Higher

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €118.55 ($139.47) and last traded at €118.20 ($139.06). 379,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €117.15 ($137.82).

The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €119.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €115.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.