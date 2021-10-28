Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €130.00 ($152.94) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €121.50 ($142.94).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €120.15 ($141.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €119.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.32. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

