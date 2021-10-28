Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $326.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $7.65 on Thursday, reaching $326.78. The stock had a trading volume of 545,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $211.20 and a 12-month high of $340.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $465,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

