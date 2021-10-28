Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Update

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 486.1% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAIPY opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

