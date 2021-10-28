Target Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.29.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $256.54 on Thursday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.25.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.