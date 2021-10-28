Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 6,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TRNX opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Taronis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Get Taronis Technologies alerts:

About Taronis Technologies

BBHC, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the production of a plasma based system for the gasification and sterilization of liquid waste. Its products include magnesGas2, magneTote, and co-combustion. The company was founded by Ruggero Maria Santilli on December 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, AZ.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Taronis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taronis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.