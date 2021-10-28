TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a growth of 4,197.8% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

