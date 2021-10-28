TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.05). TechnipFMC posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

