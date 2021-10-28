TechnipFMC plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.50 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.