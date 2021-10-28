Teekay LNG Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,148% compared to the typical daily volume of 287 call options.

TGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Teekay LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.01.

TGP stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

