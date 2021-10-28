TEGNA (TGNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TEGNA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TEGNA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of TEGNA worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

