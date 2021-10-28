Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $188.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $236.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TDOC. Cowen dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.76.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $138.63 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.46.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

