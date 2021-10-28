Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.6%. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -394.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

