Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEF. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Telefónica by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 11.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Telefónica by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Telefónica by 1.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Telefónica by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

