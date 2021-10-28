TEMCO Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.41 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. TEMCO has a market cap of $23.41 million and approximately $201,518.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00070089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00094648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,369.14 or 0.99671802 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,163.70 or 0.06762409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002538 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

