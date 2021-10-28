Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TNYA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

TNYA stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.06.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($13.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($12.73). As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -8.59 EPS for the current year.

