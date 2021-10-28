Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.61.

TCEHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tencent in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Erste Group cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tencent in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.45. Tencent has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 35.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tencent will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

