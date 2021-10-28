Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 3,354.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250,636 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,880,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 860,239 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.