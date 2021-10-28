TenX Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, TenX has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One TenX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and $837,819.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TenX

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

