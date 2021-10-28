Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Sells $161,011.00 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TDC stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

