Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.870-$5.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.Teradyne also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.14-$1.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $13.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.01. 5,704,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,669. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.53.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.33.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.