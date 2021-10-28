Terracoin (TRC) One Day Volume Tops $3,921.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $977,809.55 and approximately $3,921.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,907.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $553.60 or 0.00939775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.01 or 0.00263135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00226498 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00033981 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002921 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

