Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Acquires C$55,200.00 in Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,552,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,081,465.12.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 4,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,600.00.

On Friday, October 8th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 41,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,095.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 66,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,900.00.

On Monday, October 4th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 1,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$960.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 20,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells bought 13,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,060.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, William Paul Wells Wells bought 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,550.00.

On Friday, September 17th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 7,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,275.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 7,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,640.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

