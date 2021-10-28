Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.