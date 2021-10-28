Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,588,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $187.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.33 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.