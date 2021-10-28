Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20 to $3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.31.

NYSE:TXT opened at $70.74 on Thursday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen raised Textron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.38.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

