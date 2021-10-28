The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Holdings Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ANDE. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The Andersons stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

