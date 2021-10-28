The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $29,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Shares of BK opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $60.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

