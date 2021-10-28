The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) COO Sells $19,317.70 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $19,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SCHW opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

