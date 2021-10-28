The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CHEF traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $33.47. 2,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,000. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

