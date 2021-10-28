The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE KO traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 277,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,636,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

