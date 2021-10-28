The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.
Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,091. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.06.
In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,590,381 shares of company stock worth $227,783,487 in the last ninety days.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
