The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,091. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.06.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,590,381 shares of company stock worth $227,783,487 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

