The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62-2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.The Ensign Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.600-$3.680 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Shares of ENSG traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 428,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Ensign Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of The Ensign Group worth $23,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

