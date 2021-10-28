The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Despite strong second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, higher operating expenses driven by a significant rise in marketing expenses across all brands slightly dented Gap’s bottom-line growth and margins. Gap has also been witnessing loss of in-store sales for the past few quarters, led by COVID-related store closures as well as the permanent closures of certain stores as part of the Power Plan 2023 strategy. This dented in-store sales in the fiscal second quarter. Weakness in Gap Global and Banana Republic Global brands also acted as deterrent. However, shares of Gap have outpaced the industry year to date. Continued strength at Old Navy and Athleta brands, improved marketing efforts, better brand management, and advanced technology aided fiscal second-quarter results. Sales gained from strength in Old Navy and Athleta brands and solid online show.”

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered The Gap from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Gap presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.89.

GPS stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The Gap’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Gap will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of The Gap in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 763,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

