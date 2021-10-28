The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

