The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Reduced by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 85,367 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,513,000 after buying an additional 167,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.59.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.