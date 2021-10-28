The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.59.

In other The Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

