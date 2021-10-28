The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 4,668 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVLO shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $428.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

