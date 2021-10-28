The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 18,386 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $12.03 on Thursday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.83.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

