The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,321,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 372,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 222,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 49,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $356.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.24 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

