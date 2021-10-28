The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $248,000 Investment in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Viracta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ VIRX opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

