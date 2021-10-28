The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 35,860 Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $1,490,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $32,978,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMAT opened at 4.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of 7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of 0.50 and a 52 week high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

