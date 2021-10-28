The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Holdings Trimmed by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292,115 shares during the period. The Middleby accounts for 1.5% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $79,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $174.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day moving average is $175.23. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. Equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

