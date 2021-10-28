The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,281,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727,252 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.42% of The Procter & Gamble worth $1,387,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 749,224 shares of company stock worth $106,932,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.75. 94,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,802,681. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

