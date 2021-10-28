The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGPYY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.91.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

