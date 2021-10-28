The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.79.

SHW opened at $317.38 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $321.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,728 shares of company stock worth $11,430,538. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

